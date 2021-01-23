PTI’s promise to fix institutions being fulfilled: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday observed that his party's promise pertaining to introduce reforms to fix the institutions of the country, was going to be fulfilled.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Sindh Member of Assembly (MPA) Khurram Sher Zaman at Sindh Assembly here.

While referring the reforms to the Civil Service of Pakistan, he said that it was being implemented in Pakistan to improve efficiency and end corruption from the institutions, in line with the promise made by the PTI.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that those officials and their families, who owned assets beyond the legal income, would face inquiry and if found involved in corruption, action would be taken against him.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that if any official found guilty of corruption, he/she be demoted to lower grade, under the recently introduced institutional reforms. The action would also be taken under “the Efficiency and Discipline Rules”, against those officials who used illegal means to get undue favors, he added.

He said that dedicated and efficient officials will be encouraged while the inefficient and corrupt will face the music.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of the Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman said that we have confidence into our institutions and courts that they will do the justice as per law. Allah Almighty and the countrymen will never forgive to those who looted the money of the country, he added.

The year of the 2021 will appear as the year of accountability, he added.

He said that his party “PTI” had been given mandate in the election by people on three main points including recover looted money, send the corrupt people to jails and stop and eliminate corruption. Now the corrupt parties have made alliance against the PTI to escape accountability, he added.

The corrupt elements think that they will succeed in misguiding the people but, the masses had already given mandate to the PTI against the corruption, to take action against these corrupt elements, he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s Member of the Sindh Assembly Jamaluddin Siddiqi called for the need to improve the conditions in the existing industrial zones in Sindh and said instead of establishing new industrial zones, the existing ones should be revamped first.