Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

US talk show host Larry King, 87, has died after catching coronavirus, local media reported on Saturday.

The 87-year-old passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement posted online by his Ora Media company confirmed the sad news.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King.”

"Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

Funeral services and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time.

He was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles in January after contracting COVID-19. His death comes after years of health problems that plagued the star over the years including battles with lung and prostate cancer.

King also survived a heart attack in 1987 and a near-fatal stroke in 2019, that had left him in a coma for weeks.

Larry King career:

The veteran journalist was born in Lawrence Zeiger in Brooklyn, New York and pursued his career in journalism after moving to Florida.

He started off in radio, landing his first on air presenting gig in 1957 and going on to adopt his new name of Larry King on the advice of his station manager.

During his years hosting his nightly programme for Mutual Broadcasting System, King interviewed guests and taking phone calls from listeners in a format that would become his trademark.

The Larry King Show ran from 1978 until 1994, winning King a coveted Peabody Award in 1982.

He kept the radio show going while also working in TV, starting Larry King Live on CNN in 1985 which propelled him to a new level of fame.