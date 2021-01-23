ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

  • The 87-year-old passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with coronavirus.
  • "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King.”
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Jan 2021

US talk show host Larry King, 87, has died after catching coronavirus, local media reported on Saturday.

The 87-year-old passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement posted online by his Ora Media company confirmed the sad news.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King.”

"Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

Funeral services and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time.

He was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles in January after contracting COVID-19. His death comes after years of health problems that plagued the star over the years including battles with lung and prostate cancer.

King also survived a heart attack in 1987 and a near-fatal stroke in 2019, that had left him in a coma for weeks.

Larry King career:

The veteran journalist was born in Lawrence Zeiger in Brooklyn, New York and pursued his career in journalism after moving to Florida.

He started off in radio, landing his first on air presenting gig in 1957 and going on to adopt his new name of Larry King on the advice of his station manager.

During his years hosting his nightly programme for Mutual Broadcasting System, King interviewed guests and taking phone calls from listeners in a format that would become his trademark.

The Larry King Show ran from 1978 until 1994, winning King a coveted Peabody Award in 1982.

He kept the radio show going while also working in TV, starting Larry King Live on CNN in 1985 which propelled him to a new level of fame.

Coronavirus US COVID19 CNN Larry king TV host US talk show host RIP Larry

Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

UN bars staff from travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

SBP maintains status quo third time in a row

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters