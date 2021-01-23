ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral

  • It wouldn't have been a problem to wait another month. Exceptional times call for exceptional measures.
  • Voting is the only reason people are permitted to leave home for anything other than essential work or trips under the current nationwide lockdown rules.
Reuters 23 Jan 2021

LISBON: Portuguese voters - largely confined to their homes due to a strict COVID-19 lockdown - will pick a new president on Sunday, but many fear going to the polls could worsen a surge in coronavirus cases and low turnout is expected.

The country of 10 million people, which fared better than others in the first wave of the pandemic, now has the world's highest seven-day rolling average of new cases and deaths per million people.

"It wouldn't have been a problem to wait another month. Exceptional times call for exceptional measures," said Lisbon resident Miguel Goncalves, 55. Almost two-thirds of voters think the election should be postponed, a poll by research institute ISC/ISCTE showed last week.

Delaying the ballot would have required changing the country's constitution - something officials said was not possible at such short notice, but there has been widespread criticism of the decision to press ahead with the vote for the largely ceremonial president.

"They should have spread voting over more days," political scientist Joao Cancela of IPRE-NOVA University said. "It's a mistake to think the only options were to delay or keep as is."

Voting is the only reason people are permitted to leave home for anything other than essential work or trips under the current nationwide lockdown rules.

Pollsters expect record-high abstentions, even as voluntary teams clad in protective gear collected ballots at the doorstep of some 13,000 quarantined voters, and about 250,000 people registered for early voting to avoid crowds.

"We're now facing a double-edged risk - high abstentions, and the fact that those who do turn out will be outside their homes," opposition leader Rui Rio said.

Opinion polls show that the incumbent, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the centre-right Social Democratic Party, is likely to easily win re-election, with left-wing candidate Ana Gomes forecast in second at 13.5-14.5% and the leader of far-right party Chega Andre Ventura close behind at 10-12.5%.

Despite their mainly ceremonial role, presidents can veto certain laws and decree states of emergency.

coronavirus cases COVID lockdowns Portugal election

Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

UN bars staff from travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

SBP maintains status quo third time in a row

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

SPI up 0.32pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters