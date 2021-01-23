ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Sports

Kitzbuehel downhill, super-G pushed back a day

  • The international ski federation (FIS) said the super-G scheduled for Sunday will now be held on Monday.
AFP 23 Jan 2021

KITZBÜHEL: The second World Cup downhill at Kitzbuehel will now be raced on Sunday after bad weather and the state of the course forced its postponement Saturday, a day after two gruesome crashes.

The international ski federation (FIS) said the super-G scheduled for Sunday will now be held on Monday.

FIS blamed "weather conditions and the state of the course" for Saturday's cancellation.

Friday's World Cup downhill saw Swiss Urs Kryenbuehl suffer concussion, a fractured collar bone and knee ligament damage while in-form American Ryan Cochran-Siegle sustained a "minor cervical 'spine' fracture".

The 3.3 km-long Streif course at the upmarket Austrian resort left French veteran Johan Clarey feeling "angry" after demands to shave a dangerous bump were ignored.

Wind and crashes interrupted the race that took nearly three hours and was called off after top 30 had finished.

"I'm angry at the organisers and the FIS," said Clarey, at 40 the elder statesman of elite racers.

Clarey himself crashed in Thursday's training, but managed to finish an impressive fourth.

Swiss skier Beat Feuz won Friday's race ahead of Austrian Matthias Mayer and Italian Dominik Paris.

