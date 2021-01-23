ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Jan 23, 2021
Sports

Goggia claims back-to-back Crans-Montana downhill victories

  • Fresh from winning Friday's downhill, Goggia hit speeds of 108 km/h (67 mph) on her way to clocking another winning time of 1min 27.75sec.
AFP 23 Jan 2021

CRANS-MONTANA: Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia continued her remarkable podium-topping season with a back-to-back victory in the second World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana on Saturday.

Fresh from winning Friday's downhill, Goggia hit speeds of 108 km/h (67 mph) on her way to clocking another winning time of 1min 27.75sec.

It was the 28-year-old's 11th World Cup victory and her fourth straight in the downhill discipline this season, a feat not seen since now-retired American Lindsey Vonn back in 2018.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami finished second, 0.27sec off the pace, with Italian Elena Curtoni rounding out the podium (+0.60).

Two other Italians finished in the top nine, Laura Pirovano coming fourth and defending overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone ninth, boding well for Team Italia ahead of the February 7-22 World Ski Championships in the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

After finishing an impressive fourth in Saturday's downhill, it was another good day for Petra Vlhova.

The Slovak came in seventh to further consolidate her place atop the overall World Cup standings, on 861 points.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin sits second on 741pts, with Goggia in third on 654.

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia World Cup downhill

