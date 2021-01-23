Covid-19 in Punjab: 22 deaths, 555 fresh cases

LAHORE: Out of 15,304 coronavirus tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours, as many as 555 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 152,158 and death toll to 4523 with positivity of 3.62 percent.

With the recovery of 735 more people from the virus, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 136,645.

On the other hand, as many as 2,075 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered people to 482,771 showing the recovery rate as 91.3 percent.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to coronavirus in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 76471 cases and 1805 deaths, Rawalpindi 13928 cases and 786 deaths, Faisalabad 8393 cases and 399 deaths, Multan 9040 cases and 318 deaths, Bahawalpur 3874 cases and 130 deaths, Gujranwala 4410 cases and 106 deaths, Sialkot 3189 cases and 130 deaths and Sargodha reported 2847 cases and 116 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a briefing that extra allowance ranging between Rs150,000 to 200,000 will be given to anesthetists serving in the District and Tehsil Headquarters hospitals in the province.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The summary for hiring of another 691 positions in the department including 79 seats for anesthetists has been moved to the Punjab Public Service Commission. She said the government is trying to ensure the presence of anesthetists at all facilities.”

