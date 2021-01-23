ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Nestlé Pakistan steps up efforts for waste-free Hunza

23 Jan 2021

LAHORE: In line with its global vision for a waste free future, Nestlé Pakistan recently stepped up efforts under the Clean Hunza Project by installing a machine for bailing and compressing packaging waste in Hunza. Launched in 2019, Clean Hunza Project is part of District Council Hunza’s initiative on waste management, in partnership with Nestlé Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) and KADO.

Clean Hunza Project focuses on waste segregation and recycling system for Hunza by encouraging waste management of 200,000kg of plastic in 2021, eventually leading up to 1000 tons by 2025 to make Hunza waste free and promote sustainable tourism in the region.

Inaugurating the bailing and compressing machine unit, Faiz Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Hunza said, “I am thankful to Nestlé Pakistan for promoting sustainable tourism in the region and fulfilling our dream of clean green Hunza. The first truck load of compressed plastic bails to be transported downstream will complete the cycle of waste minimization and promote circular economy.”

Highlighting Nestlé’s global vision for a waste free future, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are accelerating our actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste.”—PR

