Germany to extend bilateral cooperation: envoy

Recorder Report 23 Jan 2021

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlgheck said here on Friday that Germany is looking forward to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope to start new projects in Punjab in education and other sectors.

The German envoy was talking to Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and both of them discussed various matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation and other issues. Bernhard Schlagheck said his visit to Lahore was wonderful and he appreciated the hospitality of the people of Lahore and would continue to come here when invited.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that there is a lot of scope for joint ventures between Pakistan and Germany, especially in technical education through which our youth could learn new skills. He said besides education and health, there could be mutual cooperation in other fields as well and being the largest province of the country, the Punjab government could also work together with Germany. He expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for his visit to Lahore and wished him a pleasant time during his tenure.

