Illegal appointments at IIU: IHC issues notices to respondents

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued notices to the respondents in a petition filed against illegal appointments at the International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Aamir Aziz Ansari Advocate against the rector IIU, president IIU and Director General (DG) Shariah Academy Professor Dr Abdul Hayee Abro. After hearing the petition, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents and restrained Dr Abdul Hayee Abro from performing his duties till the final decision of the court.

Advocate Aamir adopted in the petition that without lawful authority, the Rector of the university has appointed Dr Abro as DG Shariah Academy notwithstanding the fact that such appointment can only be made by the Board of Governors of the university.

He stated that the DG Shariah Academy was appointed in violation of express provisions of the International Islamic University Ordinance, 1985, and without completing the procedural/codal formalities and approval of the Board of Governors of the university.

