President directs AGP to prepare roadmap to eliminate malpractices

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jehangir, to prepare a roadmap in one month aiming to eliminate malpractices within the organisation.

The president emphasised that focus should be on identifying the grave irregularities instead of wasting energies on pointing out trivial issues.

He also directed him to expeditiously complete the audit automation process, so as to ensure transparency in the organisation.

The president asked the AGP to take corrective measures and improve the performance and efficiency of the AGP’s Office to address anomalies of the system.

He gave these directions during a meeting with the AGP, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The auditor general briefed the president about the working of the AGP’s Office and the steps being taken by him for improving the efficiency of the organisation by adopting information technology.

The president asked the AGP to identify the grey areas within the organisation and propose workable solutions.

