Civil-military ties improved under incumbent govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday claimed that civil-military ties had improved under the incumbent government.

Addressing a ceremony at the Barani Institute of Information Technology to lay the foundation stone of the National Centre for Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) and solarisation project, the federal minister said the government is building military tanks but has not been able to assemble vehicles.

He added that as civil-military ties improved under the incumbent regime, the government was looking to manufacture drones with the help of the armed forces.

“The once tumultuous civil-military ties have impeded the country’s progress but things are changing under the incumbent government,” he added..

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021