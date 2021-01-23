ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Sindh records 748 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 23 Jan 2021

KARACHI: As many as 748 new cases of Covid-19 emerged while 20 more patients died overnight in Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told in a statement issued here on Friday.

The chief minister added that death toll lifted to 3,875 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said new 742 cases out of 6,651 samples constituted 11.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,626,359 tests have been conducted against which 239,934 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 217,863 patients have recovered, including 943 overnight.

The CM said currently 18,196 patients were under treatment; of them 17,222 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 961 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 874 patients was stated to be critical, including 84 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 748 new cases, 573 have been detected from Karachi, including 186 from East, 176 South, 74 from Korangi and Central each, 43 Malir, and 20 West. Hyderabad has 5, Badin and Larkana 4 each, Jamshoro 3, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Khairpur 2 each, Sagarh, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad , Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 1 each.

