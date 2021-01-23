Smeda holds webinar

PESHAWAR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) in joint collaboration with relevant departments, authorities and trade bodies on Friday organized a webinar on promotion of cross-border trade.

The event held to enhance bilateral trade with Afghanistan and rest of regional countries and attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Karim Khan, Chief Executive Smeda Hashim Raza, SCCI SVP Engr Manzoor Elahi, Secretary Customs Management Muhammad Zakir, FPCCI Vice-President Muhammad Zahid Shah, CEO KPBOIT Hassan Daud Butt and representatives from UNDP.

The participants urged the government to provide special incentives to industrialists and traders to boost the bilateral trade with the neighbouring Afghanistan and rest of the central Asian countries.

