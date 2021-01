Hutchison Ports Pakistan achieves operational milestone

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan is proud to have achieved yet another milestone of handling over 3 million TEUs cumulatively in four years since commencement of commercial operation. General Manager and Head of Hutchison Ports Pakistan, Captain Syed Rashid Jamil said in a statement, “Hutchison Ports Pakistan is pleased to have achieved this milestone and started the New Year at such an exciting pace.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021