Marigold Festival starts at Frere Hall

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday kicked-off the first ever Marigold Festival at the historic Frere Hall on Friday.

The 3-day mega event is being organised by Parks and Horticulture department. The festival will end on January 24, officials said.

Various nurseries and other concerned departments are taking part in the festival. Different stalls have been established.

On the first day of the festival, a large number of people participated along with their families in the festival.

Addressing the festival’s inauguration ceremony as a chief guest, the Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that KMC has served the city’s people by holding Marigold Festival at Frere Hall.

Sindh government fully support the KMC in these activities. Keeping in view environmental pollution in Karachi, Sindh government is going to launch ‘Sarsabz Karachi’ campaign under which massive plantation would be done, Wahab said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021