ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marigold Festival starts at Frere Hall

Recorder Report 23 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday kicked-off the first ever Marigold Festival at the historic Frere Hall on Friday.

The 3-day mega event is being organised by Parks and Horticulture department. The festival will end on January 24, officials said.

Various nurseries and other concerned departments are taking part in the festival. Different stalls have been established.

On the first day of the festival, a large number of people participated along with their families in the festival.

Addressing the festival’s inauguration ceremony as a chief guest, the Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that KMC has served the city’s people by holding Marigold Festival at Frere Hall.

Sindh government fully support the KMC in these activities. Keeping in view environmental pollution in Karachi, Sindh government is going to launch ‘Sarsabz Karachi’ campaign under which massive plantation would be done, Wahab said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab Sindh Government kmc Frere Hall Horticulture department Sarsabz Karachi

Marigold Festival starts at Frere Hall

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

SPI up 0.32pc WoW

PM orders preparation of food security plan

Forex boost credit goes to PTI govt, Senate told

Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite concerns

Gas moratorium: Ministry may convene meeting of textile sector next week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.