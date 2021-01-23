Markets
LME official prices
23 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1963.00 1992.50 8051.00 2033.00 18370.00 22645.00 2707.50 2001.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1963.00 1992.50 8051.00 2033.00 18370.00 22645.00 2707.50 2001.50
3-months Buyer 1920.00 1994.50 8059.50 2051.00 18422.00 22115.00 2731.50 2020.00
3-months Seller 1920.00 1994.50 8059.50 2051.00 18422.00 22115.00 2731.50 2020.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 21810.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 21810.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
