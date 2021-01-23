KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 22, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (-) 4,847.87 High: 4,882.37 Low: 4,826.13 Net Change: (-) 16.39 Volume ('000): 371,734 Value ('000): 13,577,765 Makt Cap 1,381,189,018,020 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,481.46 NET CH. (-) 40.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,280.15 NET CH. (-) 3.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,522.78 NET CH. (-) 5.24 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,809.54 NET CH. (-) 31.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,183.30 NET CH. (-) 32.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-January-2021 ====================================

