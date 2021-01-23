Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
23 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 22, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (-) 4,847.87
High: 4,882.37
Low: 4,826.13
Net Change: (-) 16.39
Volume ('000): 371,734
Value ('000): 13,577,765
Makt Cap 1,381,189,018,020
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,481.46
NET CH. (-) 40.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,280.15
NET CH. (-) 3.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,522.78
NET CH. (-) 5.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,809.54
NET CH. (-) 31.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,183.30
NET CH. (-) 32.99
------------------------------------
As on: 22-January-2021
====================================
