Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (January 22, 2021). ========================== ...
23 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (January 22, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.89 7.39
2-Week 6.90 7.40
1-Month 6.96 7.46
3-Month 7.06 7.31
6-Month 7.10 7.35
9-Month 7.15 7.65
1-Year 7.20 7.70
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.