Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (January 22, 2021)....
23 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (January 22, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08700 0.08675 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09700 0.09825 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.13000 0.12888 1.67088 0.12600
Libor 2 Month 0.16550 0.17113 1.78038 0.16550
Libor 3 Month 0.21775 0.22563 1.79538 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.23450 0.25125 1.82175 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.31538 0.32575 1.89450 0.31238
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.