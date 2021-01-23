WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 22, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Jan-21 20-Jan-21 19-Jan-21 15-Jan-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107259 0.107382 0.107002 0.107318 Euro 0.842824 0.840143 0.842561 0.841642 Japanese yen 0.00669589 0.00668087 0.00667784 0.00668643 U.K. pound 0.950967 0.949527 0.945451 0.946925 U.S. dollar 0.693226 0.694276 0.694495 0.694252 Algerian dinar 0.00521993 0.00522927 0.00522449 0.00522957 Australian dollar 0.538706 0.53612 0.536011 0.539156 Botswana pula 0.0635688 0.0635263 0.0631296 0.0631769 Brazilian real 0.130404 0.130929 0.131188 0.131717 Brunei dollar 0.523664 0.523547 0.52253 0.523687 Canadian dollar 0.549003 0.548575 0.545344 0.545495 Chilean peso 0.000949131 0.000946228 0.000943466 0.000944111 Colombian peso 0.000199421 0.000199388 0.000200327 0.000200086 Czech koruna 0.0323017 0.0321513 0.0322092 0.0321756 Danish krone 0.113291 0.112949 0.113258 0.113135 Indian rupee 0.0094997 0.00949436 0.00949019 0.00950714 Israeli New Shekel 0.211349 0.213361 0.214881 0.214872 Korean won 0.000630205 0.000629957 0.000628844 0.000630966 Kuwaiti dinar 2.28901 2.29247 2.29093 Malaysian ringgit 0.172016 0.171638 0.17148 0.171972 Mauritian rupee 0.0174785 0.0175046 0.017517 0.01757 Mexican peso 0.0351191 0.0354597 0.0352915 0.0350854 New Zealand dollar 0.498083 0.494602 0.495036 0.501181 Norwegian krone 0.0822166 0.0813856 0.0814676 0.0816057 Omani rial 1.80293 1.80566 1.80623 Peruvian sol 0.192214 0.192328 0.192314 Philippine peso 0.0144296 0.0144433 0.0144488 0.0144434 Polish zloty 0.185792 0.186118 0.185614 0.185302 Qatari riyal 0.190447 0.190735 0.190795 Russian ruble 0.00944843 0.0094646 0.00942016 0.00943979 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18486 0.18514 0.185199 Singapore dollar 0.523664 0.523547 0.52253 0.523687 South African rand 0.0468594 0.0463989 0.0464222 0.0455796 Swedish krona 0.0831715 0.0831638 0.0830944 0.0832407 Swiss franc 0.781981 0.780348 0.782133 0.782212 Thai baht 0.0231562 0.0231618 0.023109 0.0231433 Trinidadian dollar 0.102321 0.102572 0.102744 0.102872 U.A.E. dirham 0.188761 0.189047 0.189107 Uruguayan peso 0.0164392 0.0164919 0.0164413 0.0163928 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

