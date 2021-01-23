WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 22, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Jan-21 20-Jan-21 19-Jan-21 15-Jan-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107259 0.107382 0.107002 0.107318
Euro 0.842824 0.840143 0.842561 0.841642
Japanese yen 0.00669589 0.00668087 0.00667784 0.00668643
U.K. pound 0.950967 0.949527 0.945451 0.946925
U.S. dollar 0.693226 0.694276 0.694495 0.694252
Algerian dinar 0.00521993 0.00522927 0.00522449 0.00522957
Australian dollar 0.538706 0.53612 0.536011 0.539156
Botswana pula 0.0635688 0.0635263 0.0631296 0.0631769
Brazilian real 0.130404 0.130929 0.131188 0.131717
Brunei dollar 0.523664 0.523547 0.52253 0.523687
Canadian dollar 0.549003 0.548575 0.545344 0.545495
Chilean peso 0.000949131 0.000946228 0.000943466 0.000944111
Colombian peso 0.000199421 0.000199388 0.000200327 0.000200086
Czech koruna 0.0323017 0.0321513 0.0322092 0.0321756
Danish krone 0.113291 0.112949 0.113258 0.113135
Indian rupee 0.0094997 0.00949436 0.00949019 0.00950714
Israeli New Shekel 0.211349 0.213361 0.214881 0.214872
Korean won 0.000630205 0.000629957 0.000628844 0.000630966
Kuwaiti dinar 2.28901 2.29247 2.29093
Malaysian ringgit 0.172016 0.171638 0.17148 0.171972
Mauritian rupee 0.0174785 0.0175046 0.017517 0.01757
Mexican peso 0.0351191 0.0354597 0.0352915 0.0350854
New Zealand dollar 0.498083 0.494602 0.495036 0.501181
Norwegian krone 0.0822166 0.0813856 0.0814676 0.0816057
Omani rial 1.80293 1.80566 1.80623
Peruvian sol 0.192214 0.192328 0.192314
Philippine peso 0.0144296 0.0144433 0.0144488 0.0144434
Polish zloty 0.185792 0.186118 0.185614 0.185302
Qatari riyal 0.190447 0.190735 0.190795
Russian ruble 0.00944843 0.0094646 0.00942016 0.00943979
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18486 0.18514 0.185199
Singapore dollar 0.523664 0.523547 0.52253 0.523687
South African rand 0.0468594 0.0463989 0.0464222 0.0455796
Swedish krona 0.0831715 0.0831638 0.0830944 0.0832407
Swiss franc 0.781981 0.780348 0.782133 0.782212
Thai baht 0.0231562 0.0231618 0.023109 0.0231433
Trinidadian dollar 0.102321 0.102572 0.102744 0.102872
U.A.E. dirham 0.188761 0.189047 0.189107
Uruguayan peso 0.0164392 0.0164919 0.0164413 0.0163928
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
