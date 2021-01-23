KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (January 22, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 60.43 160.45 160.36 160.21 160.14 160.15 159.70 EUR 95.34 195.43 195.45 195.40 195.45 195.59 195.16 GBP 20.05 220.09 220.01 219.84 219.79 219.83 219.24 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021