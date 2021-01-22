ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Vawda asks PML-N leader to disclose misuse of huge funds in Broadsheet matter

  • Voicing serious concerns over stealing of massive amount during the last regime of PML-N, he said the whole nation wanted to know about misuse of Rs.14,000 crore.
APP 22 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Friday asked the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to disclose misuse of huge funds in Broadsheet matter.

Talking to a private television channel, he urged the Ex Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to unearth the real story of Rs.7.3 million provided to national accountability bureau (NAB).

On what grounds, Shahbaz Sharif had made this huge payment to accountability bureau, he stated.

Voicing serious concerns over stealing of massive amount during the last regime of PML-N, he said the whole nation wanted to know about misuse of Rs.14,000 crore.

The Broadsheet, he said has exposed Sharif family.

In reply to a question, the minister said that ruling party would take all possible measures to recover the looted money from corrupt leaders.

