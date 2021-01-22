ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Jan 23, 2021
World

WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40mn Covid vaccine doses

  • "I'm glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine,"
AFP 22 Jan 2021

GENEVA: The WHO and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer on Friday announced a deal for up to 40 million initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for poorer countries, through Covax global pool.

"I'm glad to announce that Covax has signed an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine," World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus BioNTech Pfizer COVAX COVID19 vaccine

WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40mn Covid vaccine doses

