ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar edges up after 3-day losing streak as risk rally pauses

  • Dollar pares gains after upbeat US data.
  • Aussie and Kiwi dollar fall.
  • Dollar gains vs yen after dour Japanese data.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

Dollar edges up after 3-day losing streak as risk rally pauses

NEW YORK: The dollar drifted higher on Friday after three straight days of losses, and riskier currencies fell, as bleak non-US economic data gave global equity markets reason to pause after another week of record highs.

As a safe haven, the US currency tends to rise in times of financial and economic stress that result in lower risk appetite.

US stocks and Treasury yields were lower as well, suggesting a generally somber mood in financial markets.

The dollar did pare gains and other riskier currencies cut losses after upbeat US economic data - a rise in factory activity to its highest in more than 13 years in January and an unexpected 0.7% gain rise in existing home sales.

The greenback had fallen against a basket of currencies for the past three sessions as market optimism about new US President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plans prompted traders to seek riskier assets, producing gains in riskier currencies such as the New Zealand and Australian dollar.

But that trend paused on Friday as market sentiment pulled back. Global shares slipped off record highs as the US dollar steadied, up 0.2% on the day at 90.265.

The dollar index though was still on track for its biggest weekly loss since mid-December.

"Optimism gave way to renewed worry Friday as (coronavirus) infection rates rose in China and data across Europe offered evidence of the containment measures undermining recoveries," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Gloomy economic data did little to brighten the mood, as UK data showed British retailers struggled to recover in December.

Economic activity in the euro zone shrank markedly in January as stringent lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic hit the bloc's dominant service industry hard.

In late morning trading, the dollar rose 0.3% against the yen to 103.835.

Data from Japan overnight showed factory activity slipped into contraction in January and the services sector was more pessimistic as emergency measures to combat a COVID-19 resurgence dampened sentiment.

The Australian dollar fell after disappointing retail sales data, but was still set for a weekly rise. It was last down 0.6% at US$0.7720.

The New Zealand dollar was down around 0.6% at US$0.7179 versus the US dollar.

The euro was little changed at $1.2172.

The single currency rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank's policy rate announcement, with the ECB saying it might not need to use its full asset-purchase envelope.

ECB President Christine Lagarde also said the bank was "very carefully" monitoring the euro exchange rate, which in 2020 soared nearly 9% against the dollar.

The Norwegian crown was hurt by lower commodity prices, slumping 1.2% against the dollar to 8.4855.

Dollar Treasury yields currency market forex market US economic data

Dollar edges up after 3-day losing streak as risk rally pauses

COVID-19: China's CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters