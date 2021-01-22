ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Sugar hits 1-week low on risk-off sentiment; cocoa, coffee fall

  • March raw sugar fell 0.9% to 15.92 cents per lb.
  • March London cocoa fell 1.4% to 1,717 pounds per tonne.
  • March arabica coffee fell 1.5% to $1.2455 per lb.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in a week on Friday, retreating further from last week's 3-1/2 year peak as risk-off sentiment in the wider financial markets reduced fund buying.

Cocoa and coffee also fell.

SUGAR

March raw sugar fell 0.9% to 15.92 cents per lb at 1411 GMT, having hit a one week low of 15.80.

Dealers said a fund-driven rally has faded, but there was unlikely to be a price collapse, with funds eager, on balance, to resume buying and the price retreat likely to inspire bargain-hunting by end-users.

Sugar output in top producer Brazil is projected to fall by 6% in the 2021-22 season following below average rains last quarter, commodities trader and supply chain services provider Czarnikow said.

March white sugar fell 1% to $446 a tonne.

COCOA

March London cocoa fell 1.4% to 1,717 pounds per tonne.

Cocoa exporters in the world's top grower Ivory Coast are switching to cheaper contracts for later delivery and buying less in the face of a glut they blame on a scheme to charge a $400-per-tonne cocoa premium to relieve farmer poverty.

March New York cocoa fell 1.9% to $2,501 a tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee fell 1.5% to $1.2455 per lb, though losses were limited by tightening supplies.

Brazil's coffee output is seen falling by up to 30.5% this year to 43.8 million 60 kg bags, a report by the country's food supply and statistics agency Conab showed.

On the downside, ICE certified coffee stocks have risen to 1.57 million bags, their highest since last August.

March robusta coffee fell 0.2% to $1,320 a tonne.

