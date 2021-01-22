ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Alstom, China's Power Construction Corp sign MOU on 4.4bn euro Serbia metro

  • The project is valued at 4.4 billion euros ($5.36 billion) consists of two lines to be build in succession - one 22 kilometre-long and the other of 19.8 km.
  • The drilling of the tunnels should start the next year.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

BELGRADE: French firms Alstom and Egis along with China's Power Construction Corporation on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to build a metro in Belgrade, Serbia's finance minister announced on Friday.

The project is valued at 4.4 billion euros ($5.36 billion) consists of two lines to be build in succession - one 22 kilometre-long and the other of 19.8 km, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said during a signing ceremony.

"The drilling of the tunnels should start the next year," Mali said at a signing ceremony, with completion expected by 2028.

Belgrade is among few major European cities that does not have a high-capacity public rail transport network.

The MoU is a product of separate agreements on strategic partnership between Serbia, France and China, Mali said.

Belgrade's deputy mayor Goran Vesic in October said that Power Construction Corp and Alstom and share 70% and 30% of the value of the construction, respectively.

In 2020 the French government said it would mobilise 581 million euros in funding for infrastructure projects in Serbia, out of which 454 million would be allocated to Belgrade's metro.

The Serbian government would finance the remainder from its budget.

France's Egis will develop feasibility studies, preliminary design and environmental impact assessments.

Serbian opposition, analysts and environmental groups have warned that the deal was not transparent enough and that construction of metro would affect an area which supplies Belgrade with drinking water.

Serbia is a candidate for membership in the European Union which is also its main trade partner, but it also maintains tight economic ties with China which invested billions of euros in infrastructure and energy in the Balkan country.

Alstom Egis China's Power Construction Corporation memorandum of understanding metro in Belgrade

Alstom, China's Power Construction Corp sign MOU on 4.4bn euro Serbia metro

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters