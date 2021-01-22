Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley in tender

HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased soft wheat, durum and animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

Tonnage bought was initially unclear. The tender had sought 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of barley.

Lowest price for the soft wheat was initially estimated at $314.98 a tonne c&f.

Lowest price for the durum was estimated at $387.29 a tonne c&f and lowest price for the barley was said to be $285.81 a tonne c&f.