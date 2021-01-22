Markets
Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley in tender
- Tonnage bought was initially unclear. The tender had sought 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of barley.
- Lowest price for the soft wheat was initially estimated at $314.98 a tonne c&f.
22 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased soft wheat, durum and animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.
Tonnage bought was initially unclear. The tender had sought 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of barley.
Lowest price for the soft wheat was initially estimated at $314.98 a tonne c&f.
Lowest price for the durum was estimated at $387.29 a tonne c&f and lowest price for the barley was said to be $285.81 a tonne c&f.
State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc
Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley in tender
After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year
Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration
PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today
Germany virus death toll tops 50,000
Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms
Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020
IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad
Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief
Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia
Read more stories
Comments