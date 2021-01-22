Tesla's Rivals follow NIO in Achieving the 1000km Driving Range

The Chinese automobile manufacturer, NIO, was the pioneer in putting the 1000 km range in the Extended Edition of its ET7 sedan along with a 150kWh solid-state battery, which will start production in 2022.

Tesla's rivals and Chinese partners of General Motors, Toyota and Honda also follow NIO's lead to develop cutting-edge batteries that can allow automobiles to achieve the 1000km driving range on a single charge, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Currently, electric car assemblers and battery producers in China are in the process of developing a solid-state battery, which is regarded better than lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries because electricity produced using solid electrodes is safer and more efficient.

The new aim is to further extend the driving range of Tesla’s Model Y Long Range version by two-thirds by using solid-state batteries.

While NIO has not disclosed any information about its suppliers, the automobile manufacturer has claimed that it will be the first to adopt a solid-state battery in the world.

This new development will be a game changer for the Chinese automobile industry, where around 4 million vehicles can be expected to be powered by electricity by 2025.