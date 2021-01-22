ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Tesla's Rivals follow NIO in Achieving the 1000km Driving Range

  • Tesla's rivals and Chinese partners of General Motors, Toyota and Honda also follow NIO's lead to develop cutting-edge batteries that can allow automobiles to achieve the 1000km driving range on a single charge.
BR Web Desk 22 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

The Chinese automobile manufacturer, NIO, was the pioneer in putting the 1000 km range in the Extended Edition of its ET7 sedan along with a 150kWh solid-state battery, which will start production in 2022.

Tesla's rivals and Chinese partners of General Motors, Toyota and Honda also follow NIO's lead to develop cutting-edge batteries that can allow automobiles to achieve the 1000km driving range on a single charge, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Currently, electric car assemblers and battery producers in China are in the process of developing a solid-state battery, which is regarded better than lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries because electricity produced using solid electrodes is safer and more efficient.

The new aim is to further extend the driving range of Tesla’s Model Y Long Range version by two-thirds by using solid-state batteries.

While NIO has not disclosed any information about its suppliers, the automobile manufacturer has claimed that it will be the first to adopt a solid-state battery in the world.

This new development will be a game changer for the Chinese automobile industry, where around 4 million vehicles can be expected to be powered by electricity by 2025.

