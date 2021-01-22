Pakistan condemns twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Pakistan strongly condemned on Friday the twin suicide blasts in Baghdad which killed at least 32 people and wounded more than 100.

On Thursday, the first bomber rushed into the Tayaran Square and gathered a crowd around him by claiming to feel sick. "He pressed the detonator in his hand. It exploded immediately and people were torn to pieces," a stallholder told Reuters. The second bomber blew himself up as others came to help the victims.

Later, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack- the biggest suicide attack in Baghdad for three years. The jihadist group made the admission via its accounts on the messaging app Telegram.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured in these gruesome terrorist attacks.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq in their fight against terrorism," FO said.