Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail plea in SC

  • The judge questioned that legal representative of Hamza whether the petitioner would continue to pursue the case or withdraw his plea.
  • Hamza was arrested in June 2019 from inside the LHC in relation to two cases pertaining to money laundering and accumulating assets beyond means of income.
BR Web Desk 22 Jan 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed the bail petition filled by Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering cases after he decided to withdraw it.

The hearing of the petition was conducted by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, where counsel of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader appeared.

The judge questioned that legal representative of Hamza whether the petitioner would continue to pursue the case or withdraw his plea.

He maintained that the case was not filed in the high court on the grounds of hardship. It is appropriate to move to the high court after the issuance of a report of the accountability court.

Later, the apex court dismissed the plea after Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyer decided to withdraw the petition.

The PML-N leader had approached the apex court in April 2020, two months after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him bail in the money laundering case but granted it in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

It may be added here that Hamza was arrested in June 2019 from inside the LHC in relation to two cases pertaining to money laundering and accumulating assets beyond means of income.

