ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,929 Decreased By ▼ -55.15 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,082 Decreased By ▼ -66.38 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 47 more lives in Pakistan

  • During the past 24 hours 1,745 new infections were reported across the country.
  • With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 528,891.
BR Web Desk 22 Jan 2021

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed 47 more lives across Pakistan in past 24 hours.

As per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, during the aforementioned period 1,745 new infections were reported across the country.

During the period, 2,075 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, while, 2,362 patients are reportedly in in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 34,916.

With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 528,891, NCOC data showed.

A total of 35,839 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 482,771 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,561,977 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity rate of the COVID-19 in past 24 hours remained 4.86 per cent.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC COVID19 COVID19 deaths

COVID-19 claims 47 more lives in Pakistan

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters