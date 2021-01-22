COVID-19 claims 47 more lives in Pakistan

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed 47 more lives across Pakistan in past 24 hours.

As per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, during the aforementioned period 1,745 new infections were reported across the country.

During the period, 2,075 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, while, 2,362 patients are reportedly in in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 34,916.

With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 528,891, NCOC data showed.

A total of 35,839 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 482,771 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,561,977 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity rate of the COVID-19 in past 24 hours remained 4.86 per cent.