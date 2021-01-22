After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Advisor on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has anticipated that Pakistan’s ICT exports will cross $2 billion this year, amid impressive growth in December.

“I am glad to share that in keeping with the trend this Financial Year, exports of ICT and Telecommunication Services have grown by 43 percent to $194 million in December 2020 as compared to $135 million in December 2019,” said Dawood in a series of tweets.

“For July-Dec 2020, these exports grew by 40pc to $958 million as compared to $684 million during the same period last year,” he added.

The ITeS export remittances comprising computer services and call centre services have surged to $194 million at a growth rate of over 43 percent in December 2020 compared to $135 million during the same month of 2019.

The IT sector has recorded the highest ever export receipts of $194 million in a single month, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication claimed. The government has set a target of $5 billion for export remittances through information technology and IT-enabled services during the next three years.

The advisor informed that ICT exports now constitute 33pc of our total export of services, “which is an encouraging development and I am optimistic that, Insha'Allah, exports of ICT will cross $2 billion this year.”

“MOC is at your service should you face any hurdle in exporting,” he added.