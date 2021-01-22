'I will fire you on the spot', Biden warns staff if they disrespect colleagues

US President Joe Biden has warned his staff that he will fire anyone who is found to be treating their colleagues with disrespect.

He said this during a virtual White House ceremony to swear in nearly 1,000 federal appointees and staff who do not need Senate confirmation. "I'm not joking when I say this: If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," Biden said. "On the spot. No if, ands, or buts."

The US president further said that everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity, adding that it has been missing in a 'big way in the last four years'.

He told his staff that he will need their help as they are going to make mistakes. "I'm going to make mistakes. When I make them, I'll acknowledge them. And I'll tell you. And I'll need your help to help me correct them. We're not going to walk away. We're going to take responsibility. That's what we do. That's what you do," Biden said.