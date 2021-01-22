ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -14.79 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,758 Decreased By ▼ -62.95 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,903 Decreased By ▼ -81.1 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,084 Decreased By ▼ -64 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt taking measures to boost Exports, Razak tells the house

  • The Adviser said, that the present government strengthened its economic ties with African countries under its Look Africa Policy to enhance the outreach of Pakistani goods in international markets.
Ali Ahmed 22 Jan 2021

Adviser on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood informed the Senate on Friday that the government is taking concrete steps to boost exports.

The advisor while addressing the house during the Question Hour session said during coronavirus pandemic the government provided a stimulus package worth Rs 180 billion to industries.

The Adviser said, that the present government strengthened its economic ties with African countries under its Look Africa Policy to enhance the outreach of Pakistani goods in international markets. Trade committees have been formed to conduct bilateral trade negotiations with various countries.

Earlier, the Senate was informed by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar that the country’s foreign exchange reserves have increased to about $20bn.

Azhar told the house that the State Bank of Pakistan has foreign exchange reserves of twelve to thirteen billion dollars. He said the reserves have increased due to improvement in exports and remittances.

The Minister for Industries said there has also been a record debt servicing during the tenure of the present government. He said we are paying back ten billion dollars annually.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood Trade Look Africa Policy

Govt taking measures to boost Exports, Razak tells the house

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters