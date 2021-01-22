World
Republican McConnell proposes Trump get two weeks to prepare for Senate impeachment trial
22 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday proposed a timeline that would delay the start of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump until mid-February.
In a statement, McConnell said he had sent his proposal to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
In it, McConnell proposed that the House of Representatives send the impeachment charge against Trump to the Senate on Jan. 28, and that the former president be given two weeks after that to prepare his pre-trial brief, before the Senate trial begins.
