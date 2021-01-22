World
China reports 103 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 144 a day earlier
- The National Health Commission said in a statement that 94 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases.
22 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 21, down from 144 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that 94 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 119 from 113 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,804, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.
