Customs confiscate foreign origin liquor worth millions

  • The MCC Multan has detained/seized a vehicle at Faisalabad which was loaded with 143 cartons of foreign origin liquor, which were concealed under crates of tomatoes.
Ali Ahmed 22 Jan 2021
Courtesy: FBR
Courtesy: FBR

The Model Collectorate of Customs (MCC) has confiscated dozens of carters of liquor worth millions of rupees.

As per the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the MCC Multan has detained/seized a vehicle at Faisalabad which was loaded with 143 cartons of foreign origin liquor, which were concealed under crates of tomatoes.

As per details, the authorities have lodged FIR and further investigation is underway. Details of detained goods are as follows: Total Bottles:1504, total value of liquor: 25.568 million approx, Value of vehicle:10 million approximately, Total market value of the seizure is 35.568 million approximately.

Earlier, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (DI&I), Customs, Hyderabad on Thursday claimed to have confiscated substantial quantity of liquor worth in millions.

According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were planning to transport substantial quantity of liquor from Karachi to Multan via national highway under the garb of imported PVC Resin.

Reacting on this information, the stiff vigilance was mounted on the route. As a result, a 10-wheeler truck bearing registration No.DGI-224 loaded with a 20 feet container at national highway near Qazi Ahmed, District Nawabshah, (Shaheed Benazirabad) was intercepted.

During cursory search, the staff found substantial quantity of foreign origin whisky including black label, red label and chivas regal packed in 16 cartons, which were being transported under the garb of imported PVC Resin.

