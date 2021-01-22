US oil may revisit Jan. 19 low of $51.76

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Jan. 19 low of $51.76 per barrel, driven by a wave c.

The correction from the Jan. 13 high of $53.93 has extended. Three waves make up the correction. The third wave labeled c is unfolding towards $51.62, its 100% projection level, as it shows no sign of completion around $52.45, its 61.8% level.

Resistance is at $52.59, a break above which could lead to a gain into $52.85-$53.10 range. On the daily chart, oil is undergoing a consolidation, which may match the one from the Dec. 23 low of $46.16 to the Jan. 4 high of $49.83.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $37.06 reveals a support at $52.01, the 261.8% level, which may not hold.

