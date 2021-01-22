PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

A legal team of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will appear before a UK court on Friday.

Last week, a PIA plane was held back by a local court in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party. In a statement, the PIA said that the plane was held 'taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.'

In a presser, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said PIA had failed to pay the lease of the aircraft that was held in Kuala Lumpur on time due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Malaysian court issued an order without listening to any arguments by the airline.

He further said that the airline had acquired the plane on an expensive lease during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure. He added that on January 22, a PIA legal team would appear before the court. While on January 24, it would appear in Kuala Lumpur court.