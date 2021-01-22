ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.88%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.79%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
DGKC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.34%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
FFL 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
HASCOL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.01%)
JSCL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
PAEL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
PPL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TRG 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.99%)
UNITY 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (0.12%)
BR30 24,870 Increased By ▲ 48.91 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,045 Increased By ▲ 60.35 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP to announce MPS today

  • The SBP Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce the new monetary policy for a period of two months.
Ali Ahmed 22 Jan 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the first monetary policy of the year today (Friday), economists say no change in the policy rate is in sight amid a slight reduction in inflation.

The SBP Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce the new monetary policy for a period of two months. The announcement will be preceded by a meeting of the SBP's MPC, which will review the country's economic situation, inflation, micro, and macro indicators.

Later, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir will announce the policy rate through a zoom press conference.

Economists say interest rates are unlikely to change due to inflation and economic indicators.

Earlier, SBP Governor Reza Baqir briefed the premier on overall economic situation of the country besides discussing the stability in exports and remittances besides apprising the future targets. Baqir also informed PM Khan regarding the Roshan Digital Accounts in the meeting.

REZA BAQIR SBP MPC MPS policy rate

SBP to announce MPS today

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters