SBP to announce MPS today

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the first monetary policy of the year today (Friday), economists say no change in the policy rate is in sight amid a slight reduction in inflation.

The SBP Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce the new monetary policy for a period of two months. The announcement will be preceded by a meeting of the SBP's MPC, which will review the country's economic situation, inflation, micro, and macro indicators.

Later, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir will announce the policy rate through a zoom press conference.

Economists say interest rates are unlikely to change due to inflation and economic indicators.

Earlier, SBP Governor Reza Baqir briefed the premier on overall economic situation of the country besides discussing the stability in exports and remittances besides apprising the future targets. Baqir also informed PM Khan regarding the Roshan Digital Accounts in the meeting.