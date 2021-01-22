SBP governor briefs PM about economic situation

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. During the meeting, SBP Governor Reza Baqir briefed the premier on overall economic situation of the country besides discussing the stability in exports and remittances besides apprising the future targets.

Baqir also informed PM Khan regarding the Roshan Digital Accounts in the meeting. PM Imran Khan had launched the Roshan Digital Account project aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country in September last year. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country launched the Roshan Digital Account project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.