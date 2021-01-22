ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Technology

Samsung sets new standard for flagship mobile processors with Exynos 2100

22 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced the Exynos 2100 through its first virtual event. The new mobile processor is the company’s first premium 5G-integrated mobile processor built on the most advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node. The Exynos 2100 is the chipset powering Samsung’s new S21 lineup of smartphones.

“Our Exynos team has been committed to creating premium mobile computing experiences by bringing innovations to processors that are at the heart of today’s smart devices,” said Inyup Kang, President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. “Today we are delighted to introduce the Exynos 2100, our most advanced mobile processor yet. Armed with powerful processing technologies and an advanced 5G modem on a power-efficient 5nm process node, Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow’s flagship mobile devices.”

“At Samsung Electronics, we are dedicated to providing innovative technologies and services with our flagship devices to deliver the ultimate mobile experience to our customers,” said Kyeongjun Kim, Executive Vice President and head of Mobile R&D Office at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With powerful processing, fast 5G connectivity, and intelligent AI-acceleration, the Exynos 2100 offers the utmost performance that meets the stringent quality standards and requirements for our next generation smartphone.”

The chip’s computation and graphic processing performance have been improved and refined to surpass the power user’s performance expectations. As Samsung’s first 5G-integrated flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2100 is built on an advanced 5nm EUV process technology that allows up to 20 percent lower power consumption or 10-percent higher overall performance than the 7nm predecessor.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

