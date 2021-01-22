ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Eighteen signs Adnan Siddiqui as brand ambassador

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen, the luxury real estate project, signs renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui as their brand ambassador. The actor is set to appear in Eighteen’s mainstream campaigns, alongside other top celebrities who have been and are still associated with the brand, including the likes of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

Eighteen has signed with Adnan Siddiqui, due to his phenomenal work as an actor. He is undoubtedly amongst the much loved and popular figures of the industry and much liked by the masses in the country and overseas Pakistanis all over the world.

Eighteen is a project of worth over 2 billion US dollars located just 10 minutes from the New Islamabad International Airport, themed around an international standard Eighteen-hole golf course. The destination offers a range of Villas and apartments, complemented by a five-star hotel, business parks, hospitals, schools and high-end office buildings. It is an exclusive joint venture between Egypt-based Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahira Khan Eighteen signs Adnan Siddiqui Fawad Khan luxury real estate KBD

