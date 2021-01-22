ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister warns MS of Yakki Gate Lahore hospital

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid issued warning to Medical Superintendent of Government Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate Lahore Dr Gulzar to improve management.

A team of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department continued their surprise visits of hospital. Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Asif Tufail visited the facility on directions from the Health Minister. The attendance list of doctors was found incomplete and issues were found with the cleanliness of the premises.

The Minister said if negligence was found next time, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the MS.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The trauma centre reserved for Covid-19 patients have been made fully functional at Government Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate. The performance of all Medical Superintendents is being assessed in all hospitals of Punjab. In case of administrative negligence, provision of medicines, or poor cleanliness, action shall be initiated against the responsible MS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Dr Yasmin Rashid COVID19 Dr Asif Tufail

Minister warns MS of Yakki Gate Lahore hospital

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.