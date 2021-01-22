Minister warns MS of Yakki Gate Lahore hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid issued warning to Medical Superintendent of Government Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate Lahore Dr Gulzar to improve management.

A team of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department continued their surprise visits of hospital. Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Asif Tufail visited the facility on directions from the Health Minister. The attendance list of doctors was found incomplete and issues were found with the cleanliness of the premises.

The Minister said if negligence was found next time, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the MS.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The trauma centre reserved for Covid-19 patients have been made fully functional at Government Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate. The performance of all Medical Superintendents is being assessed in all hospitals of Punjab. In case of administrative negligence, provision of medicines, or poor cleanliness, action shall be initiated against the responsible MS.

