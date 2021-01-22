ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London cocoa prices fall

Reuters 22 Jan 2021

LONDON: London cocoa futures were lower on Thursday, weakened by concerns over a backlog of unsold supplies in top grower Ivory Coast and the strength of sterling, with sugar prices also down.

March London cocoa fell 23 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,739 pounds a tonne by 1457 GMT. The pound set a 2-1/2 year high against the dollar on Thursday.

Dealers said that slightly stronger than expected fourth-quarter cocoa grind data had buoyed prices this week but the focus has begun to return to bearish fundamentals, with top grower Ivory Coast holding a large backlog of unsold cocoa.

March New York cocoa was down $20, or 0.8%, at $2,548 a tonne. The front month rose to a peak of $2,624 on Wednesday, its highest since Jan. 4.

March raw sugar was down 0.26 cents, or 1.6%, at 16.01 cents per lb. The front month set a 3-1/2 year peak of 16.75 cents last week.

Dealers said the recent fund-driven rally appeared to have run out of steam while Indian mills were looking to sell more sugar on the global market as stocks pile up.

March white sugar was down $9.20, or 2%, at $446.80 a tonne.

March arabica coffee rose 0.65 cents, or 0.5%, to $1.2585 per lb.

Brazilian coffee farmers face an off-year in their biennial cycle, with output seen falling by as much as 30.5% this year to as little as 43.8 million 60 kg bags, a report by the country’s food supply and statistics agency Conab showed on Thursday. March robusta coffee was down $7, or 0.5%, at $1,333 a tonne.

Cocoa Sugar Pound Cocoa prices sugar prices

London cocoa prices fall

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.