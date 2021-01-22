Forex reserves fall by $399m

KARACHI: The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $399 million during the last week. According to the State Bank of Pakistan's weekly foreign exchange report issued on Thursday, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.120 billion as on January 15, 2021 compared to $20.519 billion as on January 8, 2021.

During the week under review, SBP's foreign exchange reserves decreased by $386 million to $13.014 billion mainly due to external debt repayments. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.106 billion, down $13 million in a week.

