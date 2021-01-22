ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Durrani and others bails: SC issues notices to respondents on NAB appeals

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The top court on Thursday issued notices to the respondents on the appeals of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and others bails in corruption case.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the appeals against Durrani's bail in the assets beyond means case.

The NAB alleged that Agha Siraj Durrani had accumulated assets worth Rs1.6 billion along with other co-accused who are his family members.

The special prosecutor general argued that Siraj Durrani and his family could not provide satisfactory reply about his assets.

The NAB had arrested Durrani in February, 2019, in Islamabad.

It later filed a reference against him regarding accumulation of assets worth over Rs 1.61 billion through illegal means.

The Sindh High Court on December 13, 2019 had granted bail to Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Agha Masihuddin, Tufail Ahmed, Mitha Khan, Shamshad Khatoon, Aslam Parvez, Zulfiqar Ali, Gulzar Ahmed, and Shakeel Ahmed.

According to the NAB, three separate inquiries are against the PPP leader: the first inquiry pertains to an allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by Durrani; the second relates to 352 illegal appointments made by him; and the third pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA Hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as in the appointment of project directors for the said projects.

