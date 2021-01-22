Mazar-e-Quaid: Administrator for making streetlights functional

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday directed Works and Services Department to make all street lights functional around mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Administrator while visiting different areas including Peoples Secretariat, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and MA Jinnah Road said that street lights should remain functional keeping in view sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

