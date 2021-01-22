ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Lesco chief assures Aptma delegation of uninterrupted supply

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lesco Ch Muhammad Amin has assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir that Lesco will ensure that all industry in general and export industry in particular gets electricity supply without any interruptions or power fluctuations.

He said this while talking to Aptma delegation led by association Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir. Aamir Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman, Aptma Punjab and Mohammad Raza Baqir, Secretary General and Executive Director Aptma were also included.

Rahim Nasir apprised Lesco management that the present capping of 5MW for B3 industrial consumers and requirement for separate grid connection for load beyond 5MW is obstructing further investment. Even meagre additional load of 500kW to 1MW entails heavy investment and financial cost.

Due to excess electricity and acute gas shortage in the country, federal government is now pushing industry to switch over to grid based electricity and offering incentives like reduced tariff on incremental electricity consumption. Such initiatives are, however, frustrated due to enormous investments involved in getting additional load.

With a view to facilitate exporters and to enable them to meet growing demand of export orders, Aptma proposed that the grid ceiling may kindly be enhanced from 5MW to 6.5MW for B3 industrial consumers. This small gesture will go a long way in boosting up exports, augmenting foreign exchange earnings and creating additional employment opportunities.

Lesco management understanding the gravity of the situation endorsed the demand for considerably enhancing the grid ceiling and advised Aptma to submit the proposal to Nepra for across the board implementation of the policy. He assured Aptma of all-out support by Lesco on this issue subject to technical capacities.

