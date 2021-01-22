Examinations, fees: Students protesting against HEC divided in two groups

ISLAMABAD: The students of different universities, who were protesting against examinations and fees, divided and came against each other on Thursday and held media talks. A delegation led by Syed Taswar Hussain Kazmi claimed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Tariq Banuri has assured students delegation of resolving online examinations issues within three days in their meeting.

The delegation leader during media talks claimed that the HEC chairman was briefed on the issues being faced by the students. Abdullah, Haroon Ahmed, Amir Baloch and Hamza Sohaib Qarni were also present in the meting. Kazmi while informing the chairman HEC about the concerns of students regarding examinations, refund of fees and other issues stated that precious time of students should be saved from being wasted.

The students demanded that the examinations should be taken online after the online classes, while the examination fees and transport fees including the student hostel should also be refunded to the students. He said if the students do not come to the university for the whole year, then how are the hostel, transport and tuition fees being collected in such a situation.

The HEC chairman assured the student delegation that they would resolve the issues within three days. However, the HEC officially announced that no such meeting took place on Thursday.

Another group led by Ali Shafaat held a press conference and said the DC Islamabad deceived them by nominating a committee of their own choice which are mostly political and giving the issue a political touch. They stated that they would file a petition against the HEC and university administration.

