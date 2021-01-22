ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Examinations, fees: Students protesting against HEC divided in two groups

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The students of different universities, who were protesting against examinations and fees, divided and came against each other on Thursday and held media talks. A delegation led by Syed Taswar Hussain Kazmi claimed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Tariq Banuri has assured students delegation of resolving online examinations issues within three days in their meeting.

The delegation leader during media talks claimed that the HEC chairman was briefed on the issues being faced by the students. Abdullah, Haroon Ahmed, Amir Baloch and Hamza Sohaib Qarni were also present in the meting. Kazmi while informing the chairman HEC about the concerns of students regarding examinations, refund of fees and other issues stated that precious time of students should be saved from being wasted.

The students demanded that the examinations should be taken online after the online classes, while the examination fees and transport fees including the student hostel should also be refunded to the students. He said if the students do not come to the university for the whole year, then how are the hostel, transport and tuition fees being collected in such a situation.

The HEC chairman assured the student delegation that they would resolve the issues within three days. However, the HEC officially announced that no such meeting took place on Thursday.

Another group led by Ali Shafaat held a press conference and said the DC Islamabad deceived them by nominating a committee of their own choice which are mostly political and giving the issue a political touch. They stated that they would file a petition against the HEC and university administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

hec Tariq Banuri Syed Taswar Hussain Kazmi Haroon Ahmed Hamza Sohaib Qarni Ali Shafaat

Examinations, fees: Students protesting against HEC divided in two groups

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.